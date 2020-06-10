Legal Edge: Heading to a Protest? Here’s What You Need to Know

Every Tuesday during 6 News at 5:30, we work to give you the legal edge.

This week, George Floyd was laid to rest. It has been more than two weeks since he was killed by police in Minneapolis. His death sparked protests across the country, and the world.

Many have been peaceful, but many have turned destructive and violent and as a result, there have been more tense moments with police officers.

6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer sat down with Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm to breakdown what protestors can and can’t do under the First Amendment to the Constitution.

Watch the video above.