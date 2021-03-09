Legal Edge: Laws surrounding daylight savings – how they work and proposed laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This Sunday at 2 a.m. it will be daylight savings time. Twice a year Americans change their clocks, and this Sunday we’re jumping ahead forward. Why do we do this, though? Local attorney Bryan Waldman explains.

A federal law called the “Uniform Time Act of 1966” is to blame.

The law mandates this daylight savings time adjustment, but states have the option to opt out, such as Arizona and Hawaii. States have the ability to opt out of daylight savings, but they can’t have daylight savings year-round.

A month ago, a Michigan State representative introduced a law that would keep Michigan in daylight savings permanently, if the federal government allows it and if surrounding states convert to daylight savings as well, such as Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Over 12 states have passed similar laws.

Ohio and Illinois are considering passing similar laws as well.

President Nixon signed a similar federal law, but it was repealed as people complained that it was too dark in the morning and that it was unsafe for children.

Waldman breaks down more about daylight savings in the video above.