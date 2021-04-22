Legal Edge: Mi Senate discusses legislation to change voting laws

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Every week during 6 News at 5:30 PM, we try to give you the legal edge. Anchor Chivon Kloepfer interviews local attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm about various topics that impact families here in mid-Michigan.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Senate held hearings to start going over 39 bills that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and many others say would make it more difficult for Michigan citizens to vote.

Watch the video above to learn more about the proposed changes to the state’s voting laws and to get Waldman’s legal take on the bill package.

