LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Boating season is well underway here in the Great Lakes state and police are out on the water making sure people are playing it safe.

Like any vehicle, there are laws surrounding boats.

“The laws in Michigan are exactly the same with regard to alcohol for cars and boats. If you’re a 0.08 or above, you’re operating under the influence of alcohol and it’s a crime,” said attorney Bryan Waldman.

“And if you cause an injury to someone or… death of one or more people, it’s not only a potential crime and even a felony, but there’s also going to be civil liability for the harm that you’ve caused,” said Waldman.

