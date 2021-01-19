Legal Edge: Michigan “Clean Slate” law takes effect soon

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Here at 6 News, we work every week to give you a ‘legal edge’ by breaking down state laws so that you and your family know your rights and responsibilities as residents of Michigan.

This week, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer and attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm discuss new laws taking effect this year related to the criminal justice system. Tonight they take a deeper look into Michigan’s Clean Slate Law.

As Waldman explains in the video above, it will help a lot of people with a criminal record, transition back into society, and get back on their feet.

