Legal Edge: Michigan’s seat belt law

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The annual ‘Click it or Ticket’ police enforcement effort started on Monday, November 9th, and continues through the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Police officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, and State Troopers will be on the lookout for drivers and passengers who are out on the roads without a seat belt.

Thanksgiving weekend is typically a very busy time on state roadways. Last year, seven people were killed in traffic crashes and four of those people were not wearing seat belts.

With this in mind, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm for this week’s “Legal Edge” report to take a deeper dive into Michigan’s seat belt laws.

The Great Lakes State requires drivers, front-seat passengers, and passengers age 15 and younger, in any seating position, to be buckled up. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4’9” and children under 4 years old must be in the backseat.

