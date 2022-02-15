LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The parents of the Oxford school shooter are now facing charges in the deaths of the four students who were gunned down last fall.

The prosecution’s job is to convince the judge to let this go to trial. Is that a high bar?

Holding the parents responsible for the actions of their child is a unique legal theory.

The prosecution will have to focus on charging them with involuntary manslaughter. There is a real legal fight to be had, but based on the facts and the publicity of this case, we can expect that the judge likely would allow the case to move forward.

One piece of evidence against the parents is that the mother knew her son was looking at bullets online at school, and she said “don’t get caught,” rather than telling him to stop.

There’s also a text message where Ethan Crumbley, the alleged shooter, said that he thinks his house is haunted and he’s seeing things in the house, and his mom doesn’t respond. He later says,

“you’re not even going to respond to my texts?”

Evidence like this going to be problematic for the parents if they do indeed go to trial.

The parents are being charged as two separate defendants, and legal experts believe there’s more evidence against the mom than the dad. This could allow the father’s lawyer to argue that only the mother should be charged, not the father.