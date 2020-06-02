LEGAL EDGE: Understanding Changes to Michigan’s Auto Insurance System

Part One: Do Your Research & Consider Your Options

Part Two: At-Fault Drives and Liability Claims

Last year, there were major changes to Michigan’s auto insurance system.

Some of those changes took effect in 2019, but the most significant ones take effect this July.

6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm to get a better understanding of the changes. He says there is a lot you need to consider and you’ll definitely want to do your research.

Watch the Legal Edge segments above to get more information.

For more helpful information from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm on the changes to the state’s auto insurance system, click here.