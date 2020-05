CBS -- The annual meeting of country members of the World Health Organization is being held this week in Geneva — but this year, the organization is facing unusual scrutiny. The U.S. has voiced harsh criticism and temporarily suspended funding to the organization pending a review, and the World Health Assembly has endorsed an investigation into how the WHO's leadership managed the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter posted overnight on Twitter by President Trump, he threatened to permanently cut funding to the organization.

The WHO Director-General agreed to undertake an independent review. And adding to the level of U.S.- China tension, China's President Xi Jinping announced on Monday that China would donate $2 billion toward the organization's coronavirus response effort.