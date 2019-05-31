Lansing, Mi (WLNS) - Since the beginning of the year, numerous states have passed laws restricting abortions.

A few weeks ago, anti-abortion bills were passed by the Michigan House and Senate, along party lines, but Governor Gretchen Whitmer has indicated she will veto the bills.

This is an issue that many people feel very strongly about.

As attorney Bryan Waldman explains in this week's 'Legal Edge' report, it's an effort by anti-abortion groups to chip-away at the landmark Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.

