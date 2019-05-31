LEGAL EDGE: Understanding Roe v. Wade
Lansing, Mi (WLNS) - Since the beginning of the year, numerous states have passed laws restricting abortions.
A few weeks ago, anti-abortion bills were passed by the Michigan House and Senate, along party lines, but Governor Gretchen Whitmer has indicated she will veto the bills.
This is an issue that many people feel very strongly about.
As attorney Bryan Waldman explains in this week's 'Legal Edge' report, it's an effort by anti-abortion groups to chip-away at the landmark Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.
Need a refresher on Roe. v. Wade? Watch the video above.
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
This Morning: State Police are recruiting teens for Michigan Youth Leadership Academy
Officials with Michigan State Police are offering a program where students in Jackson County get...Read More »
-
This Morning: No Tobacco Day focuses on dangers to lung health
It's "World No Tobacco Day" and this year's focus is on tobacco and lung health.Read More »
-
Cadillac reveals new models to be built in Lansing
Cadillac reveals their newest V-Series additions that will be built in Lansing.Read More »