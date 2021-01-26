Legal Edge: Understanding the College Athlete Compensation Bills

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — In December of 2020, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation allowing student-athletes to use their own name, image, likeness, and reputation for financial compensation.

This marks the first time in Michigan history that collegiate athletes will have the opportunity to financially benefit from college athletics. But many people still have questions about how this will work given that other states have not passed similar laws.

For this week’s Legal Edge report, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer asks attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm for his take on the legislation that is scheduled to take effect December 31, 2022. Waldman says the bills weren’t passed necessarily to enforce them.

