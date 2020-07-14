Legal Edge: Wear a face mask. It’s the law.

By order of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, face coverings are now required in all indoor spaces and outdoor spaces, when social distancing isn’t possible.

That executive order took effect at midnight on Monday.

The order also says private businesses must enforce this law and turn people away if they’re not wearing a mask. There are a few exceptions.

The Governor says this is the law. But many of our 6 News viewers still have questions about that.

So, for this week’s ‘Legal Edge’ report, Chivon Kloepfer sat down with attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm to help clear things up.

Watch the interview above.