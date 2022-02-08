LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (now Ye) have been taking their divorce drama public with the debate over their 8-year-old daughter’s TikTok.

The power couples bitter battle over 8-year-old daughter North’s appearance on social media spilled onto Instagram, Friday with Ye posting: “since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will,” the rapper said.

The reality TV star and shapewear mogul fired back on Instagram, writing:

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium she wishes with adult supervision because it brings her happiness.”

Ye responded: “What do you mean by main provider?”

The multi-talented, 21-time grammy winner recently told Hollywood Unlocked in an exclusive interview:

“Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok. Don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve of that. I feel like it’s poking the bear, trying to antagonize me.”

North and Kim have a joint TikTok account, indicating it’s managed by an adult.

“A judge looking at all of this is going to be looking at the content. Is it appropriate content? But there are no hard and fast rules that a child eight years old with parental supervision cannot post a video on TikTok,” said Legal Analyst Areva Martin.

Parenting expert Petal Modeste emphasizes that in difficult conversations like this, putting the child first is key.

“It doesn’t matter how famous you are, those kinds of situations are private, and they should be, because parents need to think about what’s in the best interest of [their] children or [their] child,” said Modeste.