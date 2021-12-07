Legal Edge: What do the charges against the alleged Oxford school shooter’s parents mean?

OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) — James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the teenager accused of committing the Oxford school shooting, are in custody after law enforcement tracked them down in Detroit.

They’ve been charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly allowing their son, Ethan, access to the gun that he’s accused of using to kill four fellow students.

“I think that the prosecutor is definitely sending a message,” said CBS Legal Analyst Rikki Klieman. “Not only to other parents about watching your children, seeing if they have any issues that really need looking into, but it’s the prosecutor is also sending a message to parents about securing guns,” said Klieman.

Klieman is no stranger to school shootings.

“I’ve been covering these cases since Columbine in 1999, school shooting after school shooting. In 2012, we were looking at Sandy Hook and many people said: ‘why didn’t the mother of Adam Lanza get charged?’ So it’s time. And this may be the type of case [to charge] because of these text messages, because of the school contacting the parents,” Klieman said.

On the part of the parents, then the question becomes, will there be liability likely civil liability on the part of the school, and what duty did each of these groups have?

If the parents know that they bought a gun and they may know that they didn’t. The child has a backpack.

Why wouldn’t you look? The school may not have known this school needs reasonable suspicion in order to look in that backpack.