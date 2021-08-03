Legal Edge: When you can sue a company for employee negligence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Every Tuesday during 6 News at 5:30 PM we work to give you the Legal Edge. This week, WLNS’ Chivon Kloepfer spoke with local attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm about suing a company for employee negligence.

In some cases, the law allows for an employer to be held legally responsible for the conduct of their employees, but not always– thus producing inconsistent results.

Waldman says it has to do with something called “Respondeat Superior” which means “the master must answer,” or in this case, the employee must answer and is responsible for the actions of its employees performed during the course and scope of their employment. The key is whether it is in the “course and scope.

