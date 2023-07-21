LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced Friday new charges against Rashad Trice, the man accused in the death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

Trice is accused of assaulting Wynter’s mother in her Lansing home before taking Wynter, killing her and leaving her body in an alleyway in Detroit.

The new charges against him include:

Assault with intent to murder

2 counts of criminal sexual conduct

2 counts of kidnapping

one count of home invasion

Trice is also being charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder.

Legal expert Jeffrey Swartz says there are some possible reasons why two different murder charges would be filed.

“Well there are multiple theories of the killing and so therefore those theories of the killing have to be covered by separate counts. Somewhere down the line, the court is more likely than not make the state choose its theory and proceed on that count that relates to that theory,” he said.

He adds that upgrading charges from the county to the state level is also a significant move compared to keeping the case in one specific county.

“Charging in one circuit and not being able to prove it could prevent them from charging in another circuit. That would be double jeopardy. So the best way to handle the matter is to have a statewide charge pursued by a statewide prosecutor. And that statewide prosecutor will pick whatever county the crime probably started which is Ingham County,” said Swartz.

Trice has already been charged with kiddnapping causing death at the federal level. Swartz says he is skeptical that federal prosecutors will be able to convince the court that they have the jurisdiction in this case.