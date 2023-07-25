LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, is now facing both federal and state charges in her death.

As the federal case moves forward, a legal expert is questioning whether federal prosecutors have the legal authority to bring those charges.

In court documents, prosecutors say Trice used highways, a cell phone and a foreign-made car during his crime.

Jeffery Swartz with Cooley Law School says he’s skeptical prosecutors can use this as a way to bring federal charges against Trice.

“I don’t think he has a hope of getting this through DOJ in a multiplicity of ways. I just don’t know what this attorney is thinking,” Swartz said.

Swartz had harsh words on the federal charges brought against Trice.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says it “marks a step forward as we seek a measure of justice following the heartbreaking loss of Wynter Cole-Smith.”

Federal and state prosecutors accuse Trice of sexually assaulting and stabbing the mother of the 2-year-old. They say he later kidnapped and killed the little girl before leaving her body in a Detroit alley.

Last week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office issued more than a dozen charges against Trice. Swartz thinks state officials are perfectly capable of prosecuting their own case.

The federal counts have him skeptical, and says he would question the motives of an attorney bringing him a case like this.

“Are you running for judge next year? Are you trying to get the police on your side? Are you trying to get endorsements? There has to be some reason why he’s doing this. It has nothing to do with the enforcement of federal laws,” Swartz said.

The language of the charges also bring concerns of what precedent this could set for federal prosecutors. The indictment says Trice used interstate highways, a communication network with a cell phone and a foreign-made car.

Swartz calls the details a “stretch,” including bringing up the car was foreign-made.

“That means that everyone who drives a foreign-made automobile and happens to commit some criminal offense is subject to criminal jurisdiction. That is an improper extension,” Swartz said.

For weeks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Michigan has made it a point to mention these charges are eligible for the death penalty.

Trice is expected back in federal court on Aug. 7.