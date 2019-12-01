Legal recreational weed sales start on a high note

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s safe to say a lot of people are excited to get legal recreational weed in stores.

Hundreds waited outside of Exclusive in Ann Arbor, one of the first dispensaries to get approval. Some drove for hours to be first in line.

“No matter what state it would’ve been in, I wanted to be there,” says Ashley Kohlhof, who drove from Indianapolis to purchase marijuana. “I think this is a really big opportunity for everyone that has medical needs and anyone that has anxiety that can’t, maybe they don’t want to go to the doctor. It’s gonna help them out too. It’s a fun thing to do. And I mean, it’s history.”

It took a lot of effort and planning for employees, but they say today was worth all of the time and work.

“We cannot believe the amazing feedback that we’ve gotten from both our patients and our recreational guests,” Exclusive employee Narmin Jarrous says. “The line out the door was a nice surprise to walk into at 6 a.m. this morning.”

Customers from Michigan say they’re happy to set the tone for other states.

“I think it’s good. I think all the other states are probably going to get up to speed here soon,” Michigan resident Ali Debert says. “This is one of the newest ones to do it and hopefully soon everybody can do it. And then we don’t have to be in some weird world where this isn’t okay.”

Most of the recreational places are open in the Detroit area, but there are some licenses in Lansing that should be working their way down the pipeline soon.