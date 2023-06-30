LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself in a legal pinch at the courthouse, you might need more than just the internet conduct some research.

That’s sometimes where legal self-help centers come in to play.

The State Court Administrative Office has just awarded $500,000 to 15 new and existing legal self-help centers across Michigan.

A legal self-help center is often inside a courthouse, and often includes a computer kiosk with legal resources and a printer.

The self-help centers often provide access to Michigan Legal Help, an online resource that provides legal information (not legal advice), forms, resources, guidance and referrals.

Michigan Legal Help offers information on issues that range from housing, employment, to child custody, and many more.

As part of its effort to achieve 100% access to justice, The Justice for All Commission (JFAC) had advocated for the resources to expand legal assistance and self-help services throughout Michigan.

“We applaud these programs for their efforts in ensuring that more people in Michigan are able to access legal resources and information when needed,” said Brian K. Zahra, Michigan Supreme Court Justice and JFAC Chair, in a press release on Friday

The grant recipients are as follows: