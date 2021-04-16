Legend of the “Cod Father” lives on in Grand Ledge.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Lent may be over, but that doesn’t mean fish fries are gone.

The Hard Knocks food truck, run by Lee Burmeister filled the parking lot with customers eager to get a taste of his fried fish.

Burmeister gained the title of “Cod Father” after his employees started affectionately referring to him as such. Now that nickname is so well known, it can overshadow the food truck’s real name.

You can watch the full story in the video above, and if your stomach starts rumbling you can try the Cod Father’s cuisine by heading to Sanctuary Sprits off the Saginaw highway in Grand Ledge.