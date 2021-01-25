Legislation introduced banning firearms in the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Right now, no one can legally carry a gun in the open at the State Capitol. However, it’s still okay to carry a concealed weapon.

“I continue to advocate for the banning of all weapons, including concealed carry,” Bauer said.

Capitol Commissioner, Joan Bauer, said banning open carry in the Capitol was a step in the right direction. But she believed the conversation doesn’t stop there.

“We continue our discussion on the banning of weapons– what that would mean and what further steps we could take,” Bauer said.

State representatives are helping continue that discussion. Rep. Julie Brixie of Meridian Township and Rep. Tyrone Carter of Detroit are leading the charge.

They introduced bills asking to ban guns on the grounds of the Capitol, inside the building and in the House and Senate office buildings.

“We need to make sure we take adequate steps to protect our people, to protect our buildings and to protect our democracy,” Rep. Brixie said.

But Chair of the Commission, Gary Randall, said they are taking adequate steps.

“We have heightened the awareness and the presence of the Michigan State Police here at the Capitol,” Randall said.

Commissioner Bauer believed there’s more to be done.

“I urge the legislator to take a very close look at these bills and approve them,” Bauer said.

The Capitol Commission meets again in March.