Legislation to allow college athletes to make money moves forward

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two bills that would clear the way for college athletes to make money while playing moves forward to the next step.
The bills would ban colleges from upholding any rule that prohibits athletes from profiting off their name, likeness or athletic reputation.
The athletes would even be able to get agents to represent them.
However, they would not be allowed to sign deals that conflict with the team’s contract like agreeing to wear clothing with a specific company’s logo during a game.