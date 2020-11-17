Legislation to allow college athletes to make money moves forward

d FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, members of the Miami of Ohio team hold the champion trophy after the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan in Detroit. The Mid-American Conference announced Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, that it will have a 6-game football season, meaning all 10 major conferences will play this fall. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two bills that would clear the way for college athletes to make money while playing moves forward to the next step.

The bills would ban colleges from upholding any rule that prohibits athletes from profiting off their name, likeness or athletic reputation.

The athletes would even be able to get agents to represent them.

However, they would not be allowed to sign deals that conflict with the team’s contract like agreeing to wear clothing with a specific company’s logo during a game.