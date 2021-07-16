Legislation to extend the expiration grace period for driver’s licenses and ID’s heading to Gov. Whitmer’s desk

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Legislation that’ll provide Michiganders an extended grace period to renew expired driver’s licenses and state IDs is now heading to Governor Whitmer’s desk.

The proposals would extend expired licenses and IDs to September 30. The move would also retroactively affect licenses and registrations that expired after April 1.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson praised the passage of what were three bills — passed by both the house and senate — including language that makes sure those expiration dates come gradually over time.

Her predecessor, State Senator Ruth Johnson helped sponsor the bills.