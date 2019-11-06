Legislators push for athlete compensation

Today a pair of former college athletes now serving the state made a passionate pledge, to make sure that Michigan is on the forefront of protecting it’s student athletes.

“California and other states already are moving forward on these reforms. Michigan must move forward as well. Our state and it’s student athletes will be left behind and face a competitive disadvantage. This is about our student athletes. This is about fairness for our student athletes,” said state Rep. Brandt Iden.

Before becoming a representative…Brandt Iden was a college tennis player at Kalamazoo college and that’s why he believes this bill represents all athletes.

The bill would allow student athletes the opportunity to receive fair compensation from a third party for their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA recently committed to eventually allowing compensation but both representatives believe they were not moving fast enough.

Former Michigan state offensive lineman Joe Tate says the window is small and the time to act is now.

“I had the opportunity to play five seasons. So we know it’s a short window of time. So we want to ensure that they have all the opportunities they can to benefit from the work that they’re doing, not only their teammates but their colleges and representatives representing them,” said state Rep. Joe Tate.

Now there are regulations in place. Agents and attorneys representing players must be licensed in Michigan. They also say this is not about the schools paying the students themselves. Both representatives look forward to speaking with university’s soon.

“We want to make sure we are having conversations with the coaches. We want outreach on this. We want to make sure we thoroughly vet this to make sure that what we have in Michigan is really policy that folks can look back and say Michigan is doing this the right way,” said Iden.

If the law is approved, the plans would go into effect in July 2020.