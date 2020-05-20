Legislators respond to State of Emergency declaration; extreme flooding and collapsed bridges

Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Mich. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP)

Midland, Mich. (WLNS) — Midland County’s state lawmakers today issued a response to the governor’s State of Emergency declaration in Midland County due to the massive flooding.

State Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, and state Reps. Annette Glenn, R-Midland, and Roger Hauck, R-Union City, said approximately 10,000 people in Midland County have been forced to evacuate their homes because of the crisis, and water levels are expected to continue rising.

“Flood waters are projected to crest four feet higher than in 1986, which we all thought would be the worst flooding of our lifetimes,” Stamas said. “Now more than ever, we have to rally together to make sure all residents of our communities are kept safe, rescued if necessary, and provided with food, clothing, and shelter in the days to come.”

“I’m thankful the governor made the right decision to announce a state of emergency,” Glenn said, “which in this case is absolutely necessary. Dealing with severe flooding on top of a public health challenge is extremely concerning to area families and to us as elected officials. I can assure families in Bay, Isabella, and Midland counties that Sen. Stamas and Rep. Hauck and I are working together with the governor’s office, the National Guard, and all our city and county leaders to keep everyone safe during this difficult challenge.

“I extend my prayers to every person in our community, especially those who are displaced or have suffered damage to their homes and property. We’ll get through this challenge together, and I’m determined to keep fighting for each and every family, and I urge anyone who needs help to contact my office. Your voice will not go unheard.”

Rep. Hauck said he has been hearing from constituents and has reviewed many photos and videos of the damage, and he is committed to fighting for solutions as well.

“Our streets have become bodies of water,” Hauck said. “This is devastating and horrifying all around. Please make sure you are safe and know that Rep. Glenn and I, as well as other elected officials at the local and state level, are on your side. I know we’ll get through this.”

Shelters have opened across Midland County and are available to residents who need a place to go. Stamas, Glenn, and Hauck all extend their gratitude to emergency responders who have been helping with the crisis, the lawmakers said. Shelters remain open until further notice at: