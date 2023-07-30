JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A young girl and her mother spent Sunday collecting donations for a family in Jackson County whose toddler passed away.

The family of Carter Swaenepoel say he got through the doggy-door of their home last Saturday and ended up in their backyard pool, where he drowned.

Faith, a 10-year-old girl from Jackson, with help from her mother, Kayla Murdock, organized a fundraising event for the Swaenepoel family that began Sunday morning.

The Heavenly Lemonade fundraiser was hosted in front of a local business on Springport Road in Jackson, and many from the local community were there to show support.

Faith and Kayla Murdock sold lemonade and snacks, with all of the proceeds going to the Swaenepoel family.

The Murdocks started an organization called Little Leaders a few years ago, and has held several fundraisers for other families who have lost loved ones and donated supplies like backpacks to children in need.

Motorcycle groups Bikers Against Bullying and Blues Angel as came out to show support for Carter and the Swaenepoel family.

Kayla Murdock says the fundraiser raised just more than $1,000 for the Swaenepoels.

“A lot of the time at the lemonade stand, the best thing is just seeing everybody come together and all the kindness they’re spreading,” Kayla Murdock said. “It’s really nice seeing everybody come together. I’m so grateful, so very grateful for it. I don’t have words.”