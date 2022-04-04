ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a man suspected of firing a gun at a southern Michigan home.

The man was shot at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday after the Lenawee County deputy found him hiding in a vacant lot in Adrian, about 72 miles (115 kilometers) southwest of Detroit, according to authorities.

The man was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

Adrian police had requested help from the sheriff’s office in finding the man, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The deputy, a 31-year sheriff’s veteran, was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the state police.