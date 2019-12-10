Leoni Twp. board to consider recreational marijuana licenses for two businesses

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Federal health officials are issuing a national warning against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more states legalize some forms of the drug’s use. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LEONI TWP., MI – Two Jackson County businesses are close to joining the growing list of recreational marijuana businesses opening in Michigan.

Three recreational marijuana licenses are up for discussion at the Tuesday night Leoni Township Board of Trustees meeting.

The board will consider two licenses for Choice labs- one for retail and one for processing. They will also consider a secure transport license for Evergreen Logistics.

If approved, the licenses would be the first approved in Jackson county.

If the licenses receive state pre-approval and local approval, they would only need final state approval before they can open. The state has 90 days to decide on applications, per state law.

Statewide, 10 businesses have obtained retail licenses for recreational marijuana and half are based in Ann Arbor.

If Choice Labs is approved for retails sales, the businesses would be at the same location as its medical marijuana store, 3331 Page Ave, according to our media partners at MLIVE.com

This story will be updated when a decision is made.