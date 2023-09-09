LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) — As the Leslie Fall Festival continues into Saturday evening, there are more events to enjoy.

The craft show show in Russell Park continues on to 5 p.m. Saturday, and food trucks are out and about.

Saturday evening, Moving in the Park begins at 7:30 p.m. in Russell Park. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be showing on the big screen. There will be free popcorn, movie candy and water.

From 6-9 p.m., live music on the stage downtown will continue with The Sea Cruisers.

Parking, admission and activities are free, said Vickie Vandenbelt of the Leslie Area Chamber of Commerce.