If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, call the free national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline anytime, day or night at 9-8-8.

Ele’s Place provides support to both parents and teens with free mental health services. The capital region branch can be reached at (517) 482-1315.

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – A family and community are mourning the loss of one of their own, and the family is encouraging people to talk about mental health care.

Leslie High School Alum Max Fourman, 18, took his own life Dec. 30. The football player and wrestler was known for supporting other students.

Casey and Brent Fourman and Crystal Hunter discuss mental health awareness. (WLNS)

As the week has continued, the community has marked and honored the young man’s death with memorials and fundraisers.

His family and mental health professionals are stressing the importance of talking and, in particular, listening to each other regarding mental health.

“His smile was so contagious and his energy that you would never thought that this kid hid any sorrow, sadness, pain, grief, inside” says Fourman’s step-mother Crystal Hunter. “Ultimately, you know, he felt was too much for him.”

She recalls Max as a dedicated and caring young man who was deeply involved in the Leslie High School football and wrestling programs – even after he graduated in spring of 2023. He was studying sports management at Davenport University.

Max Fourman Courtesy Photo Casey Fourman

And while the family appreciates the outpouring of emotions surrounding Max’s death, they have a message they need young people to hear.

“Everyone’s your friend, just let ‘em in,” says Brent, Max’s brother. “Anyone will talk. You know, it’s not something anybody’s gotta hide.”

Casey Fourman, Max’s father, is urging people – young people in particular – to pay attention to any concerning actions or statements by friends or family.

“If you do receive any signs from a friend, make sure you tell someone or do something about it,” Casey says.

Ele’s Place is a Lansing nonprofit specializing in helping grieving youth and children. Kristine Kuhnert is the organization’s director. She says while the urge to try to fix problems may be an action someone can take to support friends or family struggling with mental health concerns, she says is essential to be there to listen.

That listening is important, particularly for youth as they struggle to understand the complicated emotions and waves of grief – particular in the wake of a death by suicide.

“Something is to sit with them, and help them process these emotions that a lot of these kids don’t understand at this point,” she says.

Kuhnert says many youth could still be in shock, or facing sadness, anger or physical pain.

“There’s anxiety, guilty, difficulty sleeping – and what we recommend is just sitting down with your child and asking open-ended questions,” she says.

An important example of an open-ended question, she says is, “Do you want to talk about it today?”

The key to supporting each other through grief is talking, she says. So, noticing something that is a bit of concern is worth asking about.

“And to recognize that everyone grieves differently,” she says. “All feelings are OK and to keep reiterating to your child and student that, ‘I’m here to sit with you. I’m here to help you.’”

Listening and communicating are key to checking in on someone and their mental health, she says.

