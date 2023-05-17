LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) — Leslie Outreach Food Pantry’s ribbon cutting ceremony will take place today at 11 a.m. at the new Leslie outreach location on East Bellevue.

Carolyn Hook, Director of Leslie Outreach, said today is really a celebration for the Leslie community and speaks to how caring the people in the community are.

“I am all those things: I’m excited, I’m nervous, I’m happy and yes this is a vision that is coming true for us and we’ve been waiting for a long time for this to happen. We’re excited to have this happen for our community. Leslie is a wonderful community to live in and the measure of the community is how it takes care of those that really do need the help,” Hook said.

The outreach will continue to serve the community with their food pantry program, but in this new space. Hook said people come in and if they need food assistance, volunteers are there to help.

The food pantry serves a week’s worth of food for every member of family, and families can come once a month and pick up a food order.

Hook said with the increase in food prices she has seen an increase in families that need help, and this larger facility will help operations to be able to reach more families.

“It as a tremendous impact on the community. There are so many people that are so grateful for our help. They are really our struggling right now and they really need our help. They are just trying together through their day and were happy to be able to serve them,” Hook said.

According to Hook, this new space was made possible from donations, and she is hoping that the community will continue to support the program to potentially buy the space in the future.