LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Leslie Public Schools will require masks for all students starting Wednesday.

The mandate will last through September and will be re-evaluated at the end of the month.

“We didn’t want to have to do this” said school board trustee Mary Crowl, who also called it “a very complex issue”.

The decision came as several students have been in quarantine as “a few” positive cases have been identified in the district. It’s unknown if the cases were students or staff.