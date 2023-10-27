LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In 1928, folks in then-village Leslie buried a time capsule in the foundations of the former Leslie High School when that building was brand-new.
Now, the city of Leslie has extracted the 95-year-old time capsule from the old building. Now, they’re soon to determine what date they’ll unveil the time capsule’s contents with the community.
The city, Leslie Public Schools and the Leslie Area Historical Society have invited the public to attend the unveiling on the to-be-scheduled date.
“Be prepared to step back in time as we reveal the memories, stories, and treasures that have been hidden for generations,” a city spokesperson said in a post on social media. “This promises to be a memorable experience that brings our community’s past to life.”