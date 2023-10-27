LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In 1928, folks in then-village Leslie buried a time capsule in the foundations of the former Leslie High School when that building was brand-new.

Now, the city of Leslie has extracted the 95-year-old time capsule from the old building. Now, they’re soon to determine what date they’ll unveil the time capsule’s contents with the community.

Workers extracted a 95-year-old time capsule from the foundations of the former Leslie High School. (Photo/City of Leslie)

The city, Leslie Public Schools and the Leslie Area Historical Society have invited the public to attend the unveiling on the to-be-scheduled date.

“Be prepared to step back in time as we reveal the memories, stories, and treasures that have been hidden for generations,” a city spokesperson said in a post on social media. “This promises to be a memorable experience that brings our community’s past to life.”