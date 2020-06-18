“LET-C” releasing police use-of-force data for Michigan in hopes for more transparency

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Today, state leaders, including Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, announced Michigan’s Law Enforcement Transparency Collaborative, also known as ‘LET-C’.

The goal is to create more transparency and trust between the community and those policing it.

“The truth is that for too long, too many communities of color, the black community in particular has felt under served by systems defined to protect and serve,” said Gilchrist.

Police departments have to voluntarily participate.

All 83 sheriff’s offices have decided to participate, along with a majority of police departments.

“Michigan is one of the nations leaders with 368 police departments are participating, which represents 90 percent of our officers,” said executive director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Robert Stevenson.

Yusef Shakur with the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion and ALPACT, says there needs to be more police accountability.

“The trust has been broken, and when the trust has been broken, we have to look at ourselves and looking at ourselves, we have to ask the question ‘why is the trust broken?'” said Shakur. “That’s where the trust is broken, in terms of like when we see the officers, they kind of function like God, they need to be taken off of that pedestal where they’re above the community, that they’re truly here to serve the community.”

Those that have helped create LET-C, hope this is a step in the right direction.

“We have the opportunity the fundamental relationship of trust between communities of color and law enforcement and trust starts with transparency,” said Gilchrist.