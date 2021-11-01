‘Let Michigan Kids Learn’ circulates petitions to sidestep ‘Student Opportunity Scholarship’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—‘ Let Michigan Kids Learn’ is circulating a petition with a goal of collecting 340,000 signatures from registered voters regarding the Student Opportunity Scholarship Package.

Today a ballot question committee formed to enact the Student Opportunity Scholarship package which are House bills 5404-5405, and Senate bills 687-688 that passed the legislature.

The Michigan House and Senate sent Governor Whitmer identical bills that provide education savings accounts for eligible students; resources for tutors, transportation, textbooks, mental, physical, speech, and other education-related items.

“The passage of this legislation was a test for Governor Whitmer: she could stand with families and children,

or she could stand with special interests,” said Rep. Bryan Posthumus, one of the sponsors of the legislation

in the House. “Sadly, but predictably, Whitmer chose the special interests — as she always has. But

Michigan’s constitution gives voters a recourse, and our petition drive will allow voters to expand

opportunities for children, even if Whitmer won’t,” Posthumus said.

“This exciting legislation gives new opportunities to learn to children, and new choices to tens of thousands

of Michigan parents,” said Fred Wszolek, spokesman for Let MI Kids Learn. “But Governor Whitmer stands in

the schoolhouse door with her veto pen, determined to strip families of any choice, and deny children the

money they deserve for educational opportunities. We’re just as determined to veto Whitmer’s veto with our

petition.”

To learn more about the ‘Let Michigan Kids Learn’ petition and the legislation visit LetMIKidsLearn.com.