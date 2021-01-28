“Let us play,” high school students says to health department

LANSING Mich. (WLNS) – ‘Let us play,” that’s the message high school athletes are hoping to send to the state’s health department. Today both the Michigan house and senate held hearings on the current ban on winter contact sports that lasts at least through February 21st.

Members of the senate hearing listened to testimony first. All unanimously voting to pass a resolution introduced by Senator Dale Zorn (R-Ida.) urging the governor to give athletes the green light to continue their season.

Students saying the restrictions in place make it hard for them to find purpose.

“With all the stops and pauses, then starting back up for 2 weeks, then stopping, i just think the commitment is not there,” said student-athlete, Nico Johnson.

It’s a similar heartbreak for thousands of Michigan students that play basketball, hockey, wrestling and other sports.

Corunna basketball’s head coach ,Jim Woodworth, says he’s seen first hand the toll the pause is taking on students.

“We’ve been trying to play basketball since November and each time we get there it continues to get pushed back. so frustration is a huge feeling,” Woodworth said.

The governor says covid-19 numbers in <ichigan are improving and sports could be back on, soon.

“We’re in a much stronger position than most states in the region and across the country so that is a very possible thing that may happen in the coming weeks or days,” the governor said.