LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you saw kids standing outside Cumberland Elementary School in northwest Lansing sometime after 10 a.m. Thursday, Lansing Fire Department has the report.

LFD received a report of a small incident involving smoke in the back of the school Thursday morning around 10 a.m. Students were evacuated for a short time while LFD responded.

Lansing Fire Dept. responded to a report of smoke at Cumberland Elementary Thursday morning, Nov. 30, 2023. (WLNS)

The agency finished checking the school and cleared the students to go back inside the building.