Lansing Fire Department responded to a call on Foster Avenue near Vine Street on Lansing’s eastside Thursday.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Fire Department responded to a fire on the city’s eastside Thursday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., fire trucks were on scene at a house on Foster Avenue near Vine Street.

LFD received the call at 1:53 p.m., saying smoke was coming from the roof.

As of 2:15 p.m., officials said the fire had started in the attic and is under control.

No injuries have been reported.