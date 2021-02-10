LGBTQ Rights inch closer to protection under Civil Rights Act

(WLNS) — The Michigan legislature has never passed a law protecting LGBTQ Rights.



As it stands, the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights act which dates back almost 50 years prevents discrimination based on race, religion, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status or marital status. It says nothing about LGBTQ rights.

“Since 1983 we’ve been introducing legislation in Lansing to be able to amend the civil rights act to include LGBTQ people facing discrimination,” said Trevor Thomas, co-chair of Fair and Equal Michigan. “It could be in housing, employment, public accommodations, education or publicly available services.”

And to this day, legislation still hasn’t passed. That’s why ‘Fair and Equal Michigan’ led a grass-roots effort to collect signatures to create a bill. Anybody can start a citizens petition, but it requires at least 340,040 to make it before lawmakers.

According to Thomas, they’ve received more than 500,000 signatures.

“Any citizen, it’s a powerful title, ‘citizen’; can go to Lansing, fill out a form and proclaim they will introduce a citizens petition to essentially pass a law when the legislature doesn’t want to do it,” Thomas said.

That’s where things stand now. Signatures are currently being reviewed by the Bureau of Elections. If they are certified, the bill would get 40 session days of consideration. The legislature now has two options: pass the bill exactly as it stands, or agree to put it on the ballot in the next general election in 2022.

“If they truly want the opportunity to make history and pass LGBTQ rights, they really only have weeks to get it done,” Thomas said.

Citizens petitions turning into bills are rare, but it’s the exact same path legalized marijuana took to become a law just a few years ago.