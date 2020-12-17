LHC plans groundbreaking for $28 million in improvements

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor will be at the groundbreaking of a new housing project being built by the Lansing Housing Commission later today on the city’s north side.

The mayor will be joined by Doug Fleming, the executive director of the commission, at the ceremony.

The construction is part of the commission`s strategy that is focused on moving people forward in the community with a higher quality of housing.

The groundbreaking is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Park which is located at 3338 North Waverly Road.