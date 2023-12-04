LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The day after police say Marquan Jackson shot and killed Joseph Martinez in front of the Capital Area District Library South Lansing Branch, the mother of accused shooter’s child told her friend, “Marquan un-alived somebody.”

It’s one of several new details in the shooting death of Martinez, 30, on Nov. 27 revealed in court documents obtained by 6 News. Marquan Tarvae Jackson, 27, has been charged with multiple felonies, including open murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing a death, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a felon, and two counts of felony firearm.

Jackson was convicted of carjacking in February 2016 in Ingham County Circuit Court, according to court records.

His girlfriend 25-year-old Autumn Houser has been charged with a felony for being an accessory after the fact.

The mother of the accused shooter’s child was present when both Jackson and Houser showed up at the home of the child’s mother a day after the shooting. Just before the shooting, Jackson had been at the mother’s home. Both the friend and mother told police when he showed up Tuesday, he was wearing the same clothing. His glasses were missing, and “his pants were torn and bloody.”

The mother told the friend about the shooting while the two were in an upstairs bedroom. Houser, the current girlfriend, told both women Jackson shot Martinez because he was “hitting on her and walked up on her car.” Houser allegedly told the two women, “(Jackson) shot ‘em.”

The friend heard Jackson say from another room, “I didn’t mean to do it.”

Both women told police of separate instances wherein they saw Jackson in possession of a handgun. The friend described the weapon as “a short stubby gun with black and silver.” The mother of Jackson’s child told police she called 9-1-1 about a month earlier when Jackson had a gun. She told police, “she was scared because of how he was waving it threatening her.”

Houser has been charged as an accessory in part because she called a friend, and Jackson’s mother, to clean up the 2009 Ford Escape from which the shooting allegedly occurred.

Law enforcement were monitoring the vehicle at Houser’s apartment when the friend and Jackson’s mother showed up in a white vehicle. The male friend “exits the passenger seat of the white vehicle and begins to collect property from the Escape wearing gloves. He then begins wiping the interior of the Escape down to include the exterior door handles. All of this occurs under the eyes,” of law enforcement surveillance.