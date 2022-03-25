LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — March is Reading Month, and to celebrate, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II is set to visit an elementary school in Southfield to encourage students to find a book and take part.

As portion of record education budgets, the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has made an investment in tripling the number of literacy coaches and more extracurricular support programs within schools.

The Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration hopes this will allow students to have a strong reading foundation.