Lieutenant Governor, Members of Congress to host virtual Michigan AAPI Heritage Month celebration today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Michigan Members of Congress Haley Stevens and Andy Levin will host a virtual celebration to wrap up and celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Michigan.



Gilchrist, Stevens, and Levin will be joined by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes, Michigan State Senator Stephanie Chang, and Michigan State Representative Padma Kuppa.



Thursday, May 28:

Start Time: 6:00 PM ET



Event Attendance: Members of the public who wish to join can RSVP HERE.