LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Habitat for Humanity Capital Region in Lansing is going to be getting a financial boost.

The donation comes from the Jackson National Life Insurance Company, a Lansing-based national insurance company.

$700,000 will go toward nonprofits in Michigan, Tennesee and Chicago. However, the company won’t say how much each organization is getting.

The funds will go towards Habitat’s homeownership program, which helps new homeowners with down payments and mortgage access for families making below 80% of the median income.

The NASDAQ-traded insurance company was originally founded in, you guessed it, Jackson, Michigan before moving its HQ to Lansing.

The company now has offices in Chicago, Nashville and Yew York.