“Light Up the Night” campaign concludes today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It is the last day for the crowdfunding campaign organized through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Downtown Lansing Incorporated to light up the night.

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $30,000 by today, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by the MEDC’s “public spaces community places” program.

To ultimately provide the city with bright bursts of color, seasonal light projections, and uplift trees in the downtown area particularly in Washington Square.

Organizers say, the lights project will be used for years to come.