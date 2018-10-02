Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: BWL

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE 7:00 a.m. - All power has been restored to Lansing Board of Water and Light customers after this morning's outage.

UPDATE 6:30 a.m. - As of 6:30 a.m. power has been restored to all but 6 BWL customers after a lighning strike initially knocked out power to thousands of people on Lansing's southside. The Waverly Community Schools are on a two-hour delay this morning due to the power outage.

UPDATE: The Waverly Community Schools are delaying the start of the school day for two hours due to the power outage.

ORIGINAL STORY: A lightning strike has knocked power out to thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light customers this morning.

BWL's website outage map shows the outage is widely spread through the south side of Lansing.

StormTracker 6 meteorologist Emily Wahls is tracking the storms and 6 News will update the power outage situation as more information is available.