Lines stretch down the street as Lansing schools begin sign-ups for classes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The start of the school year is only a few weeks away. Today, families in the Lansing School District were able to sign their kids up for classes.

6 News reporter Kalie Marantette was at the Eastern High school football field where hundreds of families came to enroll their kids into the Lansing school district.

There were community organizations there, school information tents, food and games.

Students of all ages were welcomed to enroll today, the superintendent Ben Schuildiner told 6 News they have seen a lot more families taking advantage of the free pre-K that just became available through the district.

They had a line down the street when the doors opened at 3 o’clock.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think what it says is that there are so many families who have been waiting for COVID to finally subside a little bit to feel comfortable enough to come back into the building – to feel comfortable enough to have face-to-face instruction, and it just shows how much families care about public schools and how much they want their children to be part of that,” said Schuildiner.

If you’re still wanting to enroll your student in the Lansing School District, today isn’t the only chance, you still have time, and there’s no deadline.

The first day of school for the district starts August 30.

