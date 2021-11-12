Lions Club, NMU students collaborate on website for diabetes awareness

Mich. (WJMN) – November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and the Lions of Michigan and Northern Michigan University students are collaborating together on a website to bring awareness to diabetes.

The site is called Defense Against Diabetes (DAD). It provides a pre-diabetes risk test and other prevention and educational resources.

“We have 310,000 people that live in the Upper Peninsula and one in three of them live with diabetes,” said Gary Perala, director of Defense Against Diabetes for Lions of Michigan. “And so you can figure there are 100,000 people in the Upper Peninsula that have prediabetes and 30,000 that live with diabetes. The problem that we see is in that 100,000, even the 30,000, there’s a large percentage of them that don’t even know that they have it, and that’s the idea of this whole thing.”

Harrison Bouche is a junior at NMU and is the graphic designer and developer for DAD.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve done being able to contribute in such a large way to this project. I’ve never done any major servicing or volunteering or work for a non-profit. So, just being able to put together this website knowing that this information will help so many people really fills a warm place in my heart,” said Bouche.

Defense Against Diabetes website is now live for users to browse, https://uplionsserve.org/dad/ .

