Matthew Stafford and Detroit Lions planning to part ways

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2016, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford smiles on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions removed Stafford from the COVID-IR list, saying he received a false positive test result. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

(WLNS) — According to our fellow ABC affiliate in Detroit, WXYZ, Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have agreed to go their separate ways.

According to a report from NFL Network’s, Tom Pelissero, Stafford and the Lions have talked about parting ways since the end of the season.

The Lions will be entertaining trade talks with several teams this week.

The Lions also hired a new head coach and general manager this past week.

With the Lions making some adjustments to the team, Stafford thought it was the right time to move on and Lion officials agreed.

Stafford has been with the Detroit Lions for 12 years and was named to the 2014 Pro Bowl.