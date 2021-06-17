List: Michigan-based organizations host Juneteenth events

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the wake of Congress passing a bill that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday, Michigan-based businesses and organizations have begun to announce their own Juneteenth events.

Michigan State University announced on Wednesday its First Annual Juneteenth Celebration. The week-long celebration kicks off on Juneteenth (June 19) and will inclu”de a panel discussion, live music, food, messages from key leaders and an art installation titled “Hanging Haints” by graduate student Lillian Young.”

For more on MSU’s Juneteenth festivities, click here.

Michigan United’s African-American Leadership Council is set to hold an online summit on June 18 and a cookout on June 19.

Per the Council’s press release:

The event will begin with coffee hour chats about medical apartheid and reparations at 9AM. Then at 10AM, Rev. William Flippin, Jr., the Lutheran pastor, social activist, and political commentator will discuss Georgia voter turnout in 2020. He will be followed by Marvin Rudolph, President of ONYX Communications, Southern Election Fund that turned out the Black vote to elect Doug Jones Senator in Alabama. The webinar will then break out into separate workshops examining different aspects of Black liberation: dismantling voter suppression with Michigan state Senator Erika Geiss, reimaging public safety with Dr. Lorenzo Boyd, Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion of the University of New Haven, criminal justice reform with Janos Marton, National Director, Dreams Corp Justice and building Black immigrant power with Dr.Salewa Olefioye, United African Communities Organizations. A complete list of participants is available on the registration page.

The two day event will conclude with a cookout at Inkster park on June 19 in the afternoon which will include food, games and music.

The National Guard will also be present providing COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

The Meridian Business Freedom Fest is sponsoring a Juneteenth celebration from June 18 to June 22.

The event will include a “treasure seeking adventure in [the] Prime Community,” and “more than 30 businesses in the Township are participating with special gift certificates waiting to be found. This family friendly event allows residents to get out in their community, celebrate freedom, shop local and earn prizes.”